CFPB chief dilutes penalty against payday lender: sources

WASHINGTON: Mick Mulvaney, the top cop for U.S. consumer finance, on Wednesday fined a payday lender US$200,000 for wrongly hounding borrowers but the penalty fell short of the US$3 million his predecessor was seeking, said three sources familiar with the move.

Cash Express LLC operates more than 300 storefront lenders in southern states and the company ran afoul of federal consumer protection laws when it went to collect, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in a settlement announced on Wednesday.

But while Mulvaney allowed the company to pay a US$200,000 penalty his predecessor, Richard Cordray, had wanted to fine the lender US$3 million for abusing customers, said the sources.

