CFTC orders French bank Societe Generale to pay US$475 million penalty

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered French bank Société Générale SA to pay a US$475 million penalty to resolve charges it manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, and the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered French bank Société Générale SA to pay a US$475 million penalty to resolve charges it manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, and the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor.

The action was part of a larger US$860 million settlement to resolve criminal charges in the United States and France against the Paris-based bank.

Advertisement

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)