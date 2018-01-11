Chances of US leaving NAFTA must be taken seriously: Canada

The United States must be taken seriously when it says it might walk away from NAFTA, Canada's foreign minister said on Thursday, a day after government sources said Ottawa was increasingly convinced U.S. President Donald Trump would pull the plug.

LONDON, Ontario: The United States must be taken seriously when it says it might walk away from NAFTA, Canada's foreign minister said on Thursday, a day after government sources said Ottawa was increasingly convinced U.S. President Donald Trump would pull the plug.

Chrystia Freeland also told reporters that Canada had come up with some creative ideas in a bid to solve the toughest challenges facing negotiators when they meet for the sixth and penultimate round of talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement later this month.

