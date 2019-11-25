Charles Schwab to buy TD Ameritrade in US$26 billion deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Charles Schwab Corp said on Monday it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about US$26 billion.

As part of the deal, Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for every share held.

The deal, which would combine the two largest U.S. discount brokerages, is expected to close in the second half of 2020.

