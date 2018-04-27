Chevron first-quarter profit beats expectations on rising crude prices

U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its first-quarter profit jumped 36 percent thanks to rising crude prices and production.

HOUSTON: U.S. oil producer Chevron Corp posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Friday thanks to rising crude prices and production.

The results are largely the fruits of Chevron's years-long push to bolster oil and gas production operations, especially in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and U.S. shale.

Shares of the San Ramon, California-based company rose 1.8 percent to US$126.50 in premarket trading.

Net income jumped to US$3.64 billion, or US$1.90 per share, from US$2.68 billion, or US$1.41 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of US$1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Our cash flow continues to increase with the powerful combination of expanding upstream margins and volumes," Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said in a statement.

Profit more than doubled in the division that pumps oil and natural gas to US$3.35 billion.

Like rival Exxon Mobil Corp , profit in Chevron's refining and chemical operations dropped in the quarter due to weak margins. It was the second consecutive quarter of weakness in units that make gasoline and related products, with downstream profit falling 21 percent to US$728 million.

For its downstream division, Chevron has asked U.S. regulators for exemptions to U.S. biofuels rules that are typically only given to small companies in financial distress, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Production rose 7 percent to 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The biggest jump was in its U.S. operations, as international production dipped slightly.

Chevron executives plan to discuss the quarterly results on a conference call with investors on Friday.

Two senior Chevron executives in Venezuela were arrested earlier this month on allegations of corruption. Chevron has been pulling staff from the OPEC-member nation.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)