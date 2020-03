Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it planned to return US$80 billion to shareholders over five years.

The oil major also forecast capital spending of US$19 billion to US$22 billion annually through the five-year period.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)