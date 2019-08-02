Chevron profit surges 26per cent on higher output, termination fee

HOUSTON: Chevron Corp reported a 26.3per cent jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as higher oil and gas production and a one-time breakup fee from its failed bid for a rival more than offset lower energy prices and a rise in expenses.

Results benefited from a US$1 billion fee it received after Occidental Petroleum's intercepted its deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum with a winning US$38 billion bid. The termination fee added US$720 million to the quarter's profit, Chevron said.

Its U.S. shale production rose 21per cent during the quarter, but was overshadowed by sharply weaker oil and gas prices. Like many of its rivals, Chevron also reported declining profits in its refining and chemicals units.

Chevron abandoned its pursuit of Anadarko in May, refusing to increase its US$33 billion bid, saying it would not back down from a pledge to dilute the returns it promised investors.

The second-largest U.S. oil and natural gas producer's daily production of oil and gas rose 9.1per cent to 3.08 million barrels, a record for the company. Its production in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, rose 21.5per cent over a the same period a year ago.

The company said it has resumed share buybacks that were suspended during its acquisition talks with Anadarko. It expects to buy US$5 billion in its own shares this quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$4.31 billion, or US$2.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$3.41 billion, or US$1.78 per share.

Chevron shares were little changed in premarket trading. The stock is up about 11per cent year to date.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Bernadette Baum)