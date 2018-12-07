Chevron projects US$20 billion spending budget for 2019

Chevron Corp , the second largest U.S.-based oil producer, is budgeting US$20 billion for capital projects next year, the company said on Thursday.

HOUSTON: Chevron Corp , the second largest U.S.-based oil producer, is budgeting US$20 billion for capital projects next year, the company said on Thursday.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it plans to spend US$3.6 billion to produce oil and gas in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico and US$1.6 billion for other shale investments. Chevron will spend US$4.3 billion on its Tengiz field in Kazakhstan.

About US$2.5 billion of planned spending is for the downstream business that refines, transports and markets fuels and petrochemicals.

