Chevron quarterly profit doubles as US oil production jumps
U.S. oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its quarterly profit doubled as record oil and gas production helped overcome a series of one-time items.
REUTERS: U.S. oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its quarterly profit doubled as record oil and gas production helped overcome a series of one-time items.
The company posted third-quarter net income of US$4.05 billion, or US$2.11 a share, compared with US$1.95 billion, or US$1.03 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts were looking for the company to report US$2.06 per share profit, according to IBES data on Refinitiv.
Production rose to 2.96 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 2.72 million boed a year ago.
