Chevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices

HOUSTON: Chevron Corp reported a larger-than-expected 36per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, hit by lower oil and gas prices despite an overall increase in its output.

Results mirrored weaker earnings at BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell, which indicated they might delay dividend increases or a buyback program due to low prices. Exxon Mobil earlier on Friday reported its profits fell by nearly half from a year ago, citing lower oil and gas prices.

"Lower crude oil and natural gas prices more than offset" production increases, Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth said in a statement.

Chevron's profit fell to US$2.58 billion, or US$1.36 per share, in the quarter, from US$4.05 billion, or US$2.11 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges and foreign currency gains, the company said it would have earned US$1.55 per share. Analysts had expected earnings of US$1.45 cents per share.

The company offered a tepid outlook for the fourth quarter, saying it expected full-year oil and gas production to fall in the middle of its targeted increase of 4per cent to 7per cent.

Chevron shares were down less than 1per cent on Friday in premarket trading at US$115.25.

It also said it expects additional costs in the fourth quarter from "high" refinery maintenance and from a US$430 million tax payment.

Chevron's worldwide net oil equivalent production grew about 3per cent to 3.03 million barrels per day, but average sales prices fell both in the United States and internationally.

Production in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, rose 35per cent from the same period a year ago to 455,000 barrels of oil and gas daily, but its average U.S. liquids price was US$47 per barrel, down from US$62 a year ago.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Paul Simao)