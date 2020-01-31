Chevron swings to quarterly loss on US$10 billion in charges

Chevron Corp on Friday posted a fourth-quarter loss as the oil major booked an impairment charge of US$10.4 billion related largely to a deepwater Gulf of Mexico project, shale gas assets in Appalachia and the Kitmat LNG project in Canada.

HOUSTON: Chevron Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss on US$10.4 billion in charges as it stepped up efforts to cull unprofitable assets amid weak oil and gas prices.

The company, the second-largest U.S. oil producer, in December had warned it could take up to US$11 billion in writedowns on properties that were no longer economic to produce oil and gas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The writedowns covered Appalachian shale gas properties, a proposed Canadian liquefied natural gas project and U.S. offshore field.

Major oil companies, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp, have sought to raise cash and improve returns amid weaker oil and gas prices and chemicals by putting unwanted properties on the market.

Chevron shares were off 1.8per cent at US$109.37 in premarket trading.

Excluding one-time items, per share profit was US$1.49, slightly above Wall Street's estimate of US$1.45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chevron's quarterly loss including charges was US$6.61 billion, or US$3.51 per share, compared with a profit of US$3.73 billion, or US$1.95 per share, a year earlier.

The company also booked a gain of US$1.2 billion in the quarter on the sale of its UK Central North Sea assets.

Chevron's net oil equivalent production was flat at 3.08 million barrels per day in the quarter, while average sales prices fell in the United States and internationally.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)