Chevron tops Exxon Mobil market cap for first time

A 2.05per cent rise in the share of Chevron on Wednesday lifted it's market capitalization above that of energy giant Exxon Mobil for the first time as Chevron closes on its purchase of rival Noble Energy .

Chevron's market cap ended the day around US$142 billion, topping Exxon Mobil's US$141.65 billion market value at the end of trade, according to Refinitiv data and Chevron SEC filings pertaining to the Nobel deal.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)