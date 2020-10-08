Chevron tops Exxon Mobil market cap for first time

A 2.05per cent rise in the share of Chevron on Wednesday lifted it's market capitalization above that of energy giant Exxon Mobil for the first time as Chevron closes on its purchase of rival Noble Energy .

The logo of Chevron is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Chevron's market cap ended the day around US$142 billion, topping Exxon Mobil's US$141.65 billion market value at the end of trade, according to Refinitiv data and Chevron SEC filings pertaining to the Nobel deal.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

