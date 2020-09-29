Chicago mayor loosens COVID-related capacity restrictions for businesses including bars, restaurants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday loosened COVID-19-related capacity restrictions for businesses such as bars, restaurants and health clubs, a move that will go into effect later this week.

The new guidelines, which will take effect on Thursday, will increase indoor capacity to 40per cent for certain businesses, reopen bars for indoor service and increase maximum group sizes for fitness classes and after-school programming, a statement from the mayor's office said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)