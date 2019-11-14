Chicago mayor rejects Uber's alternative tax proposal

Business

Chicago mayor rejects Uber's alternative tax proposal

Chicago's mayor on Wednesday rejected an alternative proposal by Uber Technologies Inc to tax ride-hailing services, accusing the company of trying to resist any type of regulation by stirring up racial tensions.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it&apos;s I
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Uber in a statement rejected the mayor's claims, saying its plan was raising money for the city in a more equitable way by not increasing fees on lower-income communities in Chicago's South and West side neighbourhoods.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

