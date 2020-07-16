Child YouTube star Ryan Kaji adds lockdown fun, virus education to repertoire

REUTERS: Young YouTube sensation Ryan Kaji's star has kept rising during the coronavirus lockdowns.

The eight-year-old, who first began his channel "Ryan's World" on YouTube to review toys for family members and other youngsters, raked in US$26 million as 2019's highest paid content creator and now boasts 25.7 million subscribers.

Kaji's videos frequently feature his parents Shion and Loann, and lure millions of views every week.

Since the lockdowns began to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Kaji, like many other influencers, has pivoted his focus. He now creates content around fun indoor activities and educational interviews with virus experts.

His interest in YouTube videos began as a toddler.

"When I was three, I saw a bunch of other little kids on YouTube and I asked my mom if I could do it too and she said 'Yes'," he said.

The family hopes to expand "Ryan's World" to international audiences by doing Spanish and Japanese language videos.

Kaji is also now expanding beyond his channel, and has launched his own branded toothbrush and toothpaste.

(Writing by Bernadette Baum; Reporting by Rollo Ross; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)