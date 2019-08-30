China, US trade negotiating teams maintaining 'effective communication': China

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiating teams are maintaining effective communication, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China and the United States are engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war involving hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods and which threatens to engulf all trade between the countries, putting global growth at risk.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)