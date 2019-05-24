China airline association estimates losses from 737 MAX grounding at US$579 million

The China Air Transport Association (CATA) on Friday said it expects losses at Chinese airlines caused by the grounding of Boeing Co's 737 MAX aircraft to be around 4 billion yuan (US$579.32 million) by the end of June.

CATA in a statement on its website said it hopes Boeing will attach great importance to compensation requests made by Chinese airlines.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)