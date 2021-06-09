China aluminium giant Chinalco aims to reach carbon peak before 2025

BEIJING: Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco), one of China's biggest aluminium producers, has said it aims to bring the group's carbon emissions to a peak before 2025, in its efforts to align with the country's climate goals.

The aluminium giant also plans to cut its carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2035, the company said in an action plan released on Tuesday (Jun 8).

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's President Xi Jinping had pledged last year to achieve carbon peak before 2030 and become "carbon neutral" by 2060.

Aluminium production is the biggest contributor of carbon emissions in the nonferrous sector, which accounted for around 6.5per cent of China's total emissions of the greenhouse gas in 2020.

Major producers in the ferrous industry, including top steelmaking China Baowu Steel Group and HBIS Group had also announced their carbon cut plans this year.

