China announces new tariff exclusions for some US imports

China's finance ministry published on Thursday a new list of six products from the United States that will be exempt from tariffs starting Dec. 26.

BEIJING: China's finance ministry published on Thursday a new list of six products from the United States that will be exempt from tariffs starting Dec. 26.

The ministry said the exemption will be effective until Dec. 25, 2020. It did not elaborate on why it chose the products or the approximate value of imports of these goods.

