China approves ETFs tracking HK-listed tech giants - state media

Business

China has approved domestic fund managers' first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Hong Kong's Hang Seng TECH Index, state media said on Friday, giving Chinese investors increased access to such big-name stocks as Alibaba and Tencent.

Chinese and Hong Kong flags are seen outside the Hong Kong Exchanges
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and Hong Kong flags flutter next to bull statues outside the Hong Kong Exchanges, following the COVID-19 outbreak, at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Regulatory approval to launch such ETFs was obtained by six Chinese mutual fund managers, including China Asset Management, Dacheng Fund Management and E Fund Management, the Shanghai Securities News reported citing the six fund houses.

The Hang Seng TECH Index tracks the 30 biggest technology companies listed in Hong Kong. Constituents include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Meituan, NetEase Inc, JD.com Inc and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Hong Kong-based asset manager CSOP Asset Management launched the first ETF tracking the Hang Seng TECH Index in August, about a month after bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd introduced the index.

Huatai-Pinebridge Fund Management, which plans to launch an ETF tracking the Hang Seng TECH Index together with CSOP, said such ETFs offer mainland investors access to "historic" opportunities in Chinese new-economy stocks listed in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

