China approves sale of US$18 billion Toshiba chip unit to Bain-led consortium: NHK

TOKYO: China regulatory authorities have approved the US$18 billion sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company had not confirmed whether there had been any approval by Chinese regulators.

