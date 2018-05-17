China approves sale of US$18 billion Toshiba chip unit to Bain-led consortium: NHK

China regulatory authorities have approved the US$18 billion sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
A Toshiba spokeswoman said the company had not confirmed whether there had been any approval by Chinese regulators.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

