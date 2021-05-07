China April exports rise 32.3per cent y/y, imports +43.1per cent y/y

China's exports grew 32.3per cent from a year earlier in April, official data showed on Friday, beating market expectations as the world's second-largest economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exports growth compared with a 24.1per cent growth tipped by a Reuters poll of economists. Imports rose 43.1per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 42.5per cent rise tipped by the Reuters poll.

China ran a trade surplus of US$42.85 billion for the month, customs said, compared with a US$28.1 billion surplus tipped by the Reuters poll.

