China April PPI +6.8per cent year-on-year, CPI +0.9per cent year-on-year

China's factory gate prices rose 6.8per cent from a year earlier in April, official data showed on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since October 2017 and beating analysts' forecast.

BEIJING: China's factory gate prices rose 6.8per cent from a year earlier in April, official data showed on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since October 2017 and beating analysts' forecast.

The increase in the producer price index compared with a 6.5per cent rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 4.4per cent rise in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a separate statement, compared with a 1.0per cent rise tipped by the Reuters poll and a 0.4per cent rise in March.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)