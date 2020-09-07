China August exports rise 9.5per cent year-on-year, beat forcasts; imports down 2.1per cent

China's exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5per cent from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1per cent, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1per cent from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2per cent in July.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1per cent, after slumping 1.4per cent in July.

China posted a trade surplus of US$58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll's forecast for a US$50.50 billion surplus and US$62.33 billion surplus in July.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)