China to blacklist 'unreliable' foreign firms amid US trade war

BEIJING: China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday (May 31) that it will draft a list of foreign companies, organisations and individuals that it deems "unreliable", in an escalation of its trade war with the United States.

The move comes two weeks after Chinese tech giant Huawei was added to the US Commerce Department's "entity list", cutting it off from critical American-made components for its products, though a 90-day reprieve was issued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After being added to the list, a series of US companies said they would cut off their business with Huawei, while foreign companies have also been left to analyse if the order applies to their business with the Chinese firm.

China's "unreliable entities" list will apply to those who flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and "seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests" of Chinese companies, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, according to state-owned Global Times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Foreign enterprises, organisations or individuals that do not comply with market rules, deviate from a contract's spirit or impose blockades or stop supplies to Chinese enterprises for non-commercial purposes, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, will be included on a list of 'unreliable entities'," said Mr Gao.

He added that the detailed measures of China's blacklist will be announced in the near future.

Washington is also reportedly considering adding several Chinese video surveillance companies to its entity list.

The announcement of the list comes a day before China will increase tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods in retaliation to Trump's decision to hike punitive duties on US$200 billion in Chinese products earlier this month.