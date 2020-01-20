China calls on Canada to release Huawei executive Meng

China urged Canada on Monday to release detained Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, who made the comments at a daily briefing on Monday, also said that Canada should correct its mistake.

Meng was detained in Canada a year ago and is fighting extradition to the United States. She is scheduled to appear in court for the first phase of her extradition hearing in Vancouver later on Monday.

