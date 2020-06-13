China central bank bank approves American Express for bank card clearance business
China's central bank said on Saturday it has given American Express approval to set up a bank card clearance business in the country.
SHANGHAI: China's central bank said on Saturday it has given American Express approval to set up a bank card clearance business in the country.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the move reflected China's further opening up and reforms of its financial industry, according to a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)