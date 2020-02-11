China central bank gives greenlight to Mastercard's China JV for clearing business

China's central bank said on Tuesday it has approved an application by Mastercard's China joint venture to conduct bank card clearing operations in the country.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The decision, made with China's banking regulator, is part of efforts to open up China's financial industry, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

