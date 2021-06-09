China central bank issues green finance assessment plan for financial institutions

China's central bank on Wednesday issued a green finance assessment plan for financial institutions and said the results from such assessments will be included in its policy and prudent management tools.

The plan, with quantitative targets such as the proportion of green finance business to overall business and year-on-year growth of such business, will take effect from July, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

