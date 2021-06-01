China central bank issues revised draft law on money laundering
China's central bank on Tuesday issued a revised draft law on money laundering, vowing to ramp up punishment on money laundering activities.
BEIJING: China's central bank on Tuesday issued a revised draft law on money laundering, vowing to ramp up punishment on money laundering activities.
Certain non-financial institutions will be included in anti-money laundering investigations, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)