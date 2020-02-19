China central bank sees limited impact to economy from COVID-19

HONG KONG: China's central bank said on Wednesday (Feb 19) the impact of the coronavirus on the economy will be limited as the epidemic has not changed the country's economic fundamentals.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would help anti-virus efforts by extending credit, including by providing favourable loans or interest rates to companies involved in controlling the epidemic.

In its fourth-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the bank added that it would also would keep the yuan currency stable and maintain its prudent monetary policy to ensure financial stability.

