China central bank urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

BEIJING: China's central bank urged Ant Group on Sunday (Dec 27) to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the "rectification" work it needs to perform.

The People's Bank of China also urged Ant to rectify illegal financial activities, including in its credit, insurance and wealth management businesses, Vice Governor Pan Gongsheng said after meeting with representatives of the fintech group.

