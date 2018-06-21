China commerce ministry: US is unpredictable, US workers to be hurt ultimately

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry on Thursday accused the United States of being temperamental over bilateral trade issues, and warned that the interests of U.S. workers and farmers ultimately will be hurt.

China believes its previous trade negotiations with the United States were positive and constructive, but because the U.S. government is being unpredictable and challenging, Beijing has had to respond in a strong way, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said.

China will take action to defend its interests, and U.S. unilateralism will ultimately damage the interests of its own workers and farmers, Gao told reporters.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)