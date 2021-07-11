China commerce ministry criticises additions to US economic black list

China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses.

In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

China "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," the statement said.

