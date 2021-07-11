China commerce ministry criticises additions to US economic black list

Business

China commerce ministry criticises additions to US economic black list

China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China's Ministry of Commerce on Sunday criticised the addition by the U.S. Department of Commerce of 23 Chinese entities to an economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses.

In a statement, the Chinese ministry said the inclusion of the Chinese entities was a "serious breach of international economic and trade rules" and an "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies.

China "will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests," the statement said.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark