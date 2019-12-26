China commerce ministry says in close touch with US on signing trade deal

China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

Worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port
FILE PHOTO: A worker drives a truck carrying a container at a logistics center near Tianjin port, in Tianjin, China December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Gao Feng, commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

