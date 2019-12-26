China commerce ministry says in close touch with US on signing trade deal

China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

BEIJING: China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

Gao Feng, commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)