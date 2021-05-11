China commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.8per cent at end-March - regulator

The non-performing loan ratio for China's commercial banks was at 1.8per cent as of end-March, while outstanding non-performing loans totalled 2.8 trillion yuan (US$435.80 billion), the country's banking and insurance regulator said on Tuesday.

Total assets of the banking sector rose 9.0per cent year-on-year to 329.6 trillion yuan by the end of the first quarter, while total liabilities grew 9.1per cent over the same period to 301.99 trillion yuan, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commision said.

(US$1 = 6.4250 Chinese yuan renminbi)

