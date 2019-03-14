China customs lifts suspension on Tesla Model 3 imports: sources

China's customs authority has lifted their suspension on imports of Tesla's Model 3 after the U.S. electric car maker made the necessary rectifications, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

China's General Administration of Customs stopped clearing Tesla Model 3 imports last week, saying that they did not have the required Chinese language warning signs and had missing or incorrect nameplate labels. Tesla said at the time that the company had reached a solution with the authorities.

Tesla declined to comment and China's customs authority declined to provide immediate comment.

