China cyberspace administration launches security investigation into Didi

Business

China cyberspace administration launches security investigation into Didi

China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and the public interest.

China&apos;s Didi Global Inc. debuts on New York Stock Exchange
FILE PHOTO: A specialist trader works at the post where the IPO of Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc was traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

BEIJING: China's cyberspace administration said on Friday it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and the public interest.

Didi said it would cooperate with government authorities and would conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks.

(Reporting by Sun Yilei and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark