China cyberspace administration launches security probe into Didi
BEIJING: China's cyberspace administration said on Friday (Jul 2) it has launched a new investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc to protect national security and public interest.
The cyber watchdog did not offer more details on the investigation.
Didi said it plans to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and will fully cooperate with the relevant government authority.
The review comes just two days after the SoftBank-backed company's blockbuster New York market debut, in what was the biggest US listing by a Chinese company since 2014.
Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app. It merged with peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing.
The US-listed shares of the company were down 7.9 per cent at US$15.1 in premarket trading.
