China cyberspace administration says to remove 25 apps operated by Didi

BEIJING: China's cyberspace administration on Friday said it would remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global Inc from app stores, saying they used data that was illegally collected by the ride-hailing giant.

The apps in question include those for Didi's delivery service, camera device and finance services, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.

