China exports rise 21.1%, imports up 4.5% in November

China's economy is tipped to rebound this year but exports could suffer as the virus continues
BEIJING: China's exports in November rose 21.1 per cent from a year earlier, after 11.4 per cent growth in October, while imports grew 4.5 per cent last month, from a 4.7 per cent expansion in October, customs data showed on Monday (Dec 7).

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 12 per cent in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1 per cent.

China posted a trade surplus of US$75.42 billion in November, compared with a US$58.44 billion surplus in October and a forecast from the Reuters poll for a US$53.5 billion surplus.

