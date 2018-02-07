China demands compensation for US solar tariffs: WTO filings

China has sent the United States a demand for talks on compensation for steep U.S. tariffs imposed on imported solar panels and washing machines, World Trade Organization filings showed on Tuesday.

GENEVA: China has sent the United States a demand for talks on compensation for steep U.S. tariffs imposed on imported solar panels and washing machines, World Trade Organization filings showed on Tuesday.

China said it was asserting its right as a major exporter to demand compensation, and said it believed the U.S. measures broke numerous WTO rules. China's move follows similar steps by Taiwan and South Korea.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Richard Balmforth)