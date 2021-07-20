China dismisses US accusation of global hacking campaign

China said on Tuesday that accusations made by the United States and its allies that the Chinese government has conducted a global cyber hacking campaign were unwarranted.

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday that accusations made by the United States and its allies that the Chinese government has conducted a global cyber hacking campaign were unwarranted.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the accusations were politically motivated smears and the United States had not provided enough evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)