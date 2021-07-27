China Evergrande to cancel special dividend proposal

China Evergrande Group, the country's most indebted property developer, said on Tuesday it would cancel a special dividend proposal, citing the current market environment, the rights of shareholders and creditors.

The board of directors has decided to cancel the proposal after a thorough discussion and taking into account the long-term development of Evergrande's various businesses, Chairman Hui Kan Yan said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Evergrande had earlier said it would hold a board meeting on July 27 to discuss a special dividend plan.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)