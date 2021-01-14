China export growth slows in December but tops forecasts; imports quicken

BEIJING: China's exports grew more than expected in December, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday (Jan 14).

Exports rose 18.1 per cent in December from a year earlier, slowing from a 21.1 per cent jump in November. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15 per cent year-on-year last month.

Imports meanwhile rose 6.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, quickening from 4.5 per cent growth in November and beating expectations for a 5 per cent increase in the Reuters poll.

Analysts have said Chinese exports will continue to be supported by demand for medical supplies and work-from-home products in major trading partners struggling with fresh waves of coronavirus infections.

But there are some concerns that a rise in raw material prices and a recent rally in the local currency could squeeze exporters' profits. The onshore yuan strengthened 6.7 per cent in 2020 - its first annual rise in three years.

China posted a trade surplus of US$78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to US$72.35 billion from US$75.40 billion in November.

Its trade surplus with the United States narrowed to US$29.92 billion in December from US$37.42 billion in November.