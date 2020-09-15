China extends tariff exemptions for 16 US products

China's finance ministry said on Tuesday it will extend existing tariff exemptions for 16 products from the United States including lubricants, whey and fish meal by an additional year.

The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods as counter measures to U.S. Section 301 action in 2019. The extension will last through Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said.

