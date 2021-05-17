China facilitates interbank borrowing in foreign currencies

Business

China facilitates interbank borrowing in foreign currencies

China witnessed on Monday its first interbank borrowings in foreign currencies using foreign currency-denominated negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs) as collateral, the Shanghai Clearing House said.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China witnessed on Monday its first interbank borrowings in foreign currencies using foreign currency-denominated negotiable certificate of deposits (NCDs) as collateral, the Shanghai Clearing House said.

The completion of such repurchase agreements by six Chinese banks marks a broadening of the types of collateral eligible for foreign-currency interbank lending, the clearing house said in a statement.

The move would help institutions broaden foreign-currency financing channels, and improve liquidity management, it said.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark