China factory activity hits lowest level in three years

BEIJING: China's manufacturing activity shrank for a third straight month in February, sinking to its worst performance in three years as the economy slows and the US trade war bites, official data showed on Thursday (Feb 28).

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a gauge of factory conditions, came in at 49.2 for the month, down from 49.5 in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure remained below the 50.0 mark separating expansion from contraction. It fell short of the 49.5 reading tipped in a Bloomberg News survey of economists.

Although manufacturing activity slowed, "market demand has picked up to some extent", NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe said in a statement.

However, "under the influence of weakening global growth momentum and intensified trade protectionism, foreign trade is under relatively big pressure", Zhao added.

China's economy has been losing steam over the past several months, expanding by 6.6 per cent in 2018, its slowest pace in nearly three decades as the government battles a massive debt pile.

"The official PMIs suggest that growth remains under pressure and we expect conditions to weaken further in the coming months," Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics wrote in a research note.

"While there are tentative signs that credit growth is now starting to bottom out, we don't think that will put a floor beneath growth until the middle of this year at the earliest," he added.

The trade conflict with the United States has also inflicted some damage, with the two countries hammering each other with punitive tariffs on more than US$360 billion in two-way trade.

But the two sides said negotiations last week resulted in "substantial progress", prompting US President Donald Trump to delay a hike in tariffs and voice hope that he could soon sign a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China watchers typically advise caution over interpreting the country's economic data early in the year because of the timing of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

Many firms scale back operations or close for long periods around the holidays, which began on Feb 4 this year. But workers, business owners and labour activists have told Reuters that companies have shut earlier than usual as the trade war bites, with some likely to close for good.

Ford Motor Co's joint venture in China has quietly begun dismissing thousands of its workers due to weak auto sales in the world’s second-largest economy, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Record lending by Chinese banks in January and a sharp rebound in its stock markets have lifted some of the gloom hanging over the economy.

But analysts say it will take months to see if the strong credit impulse translates into improved business activity, assuming companies are borrowing for fresh expansion or investment, not merely refinancing existing debt.

The PMI survey showed smaller firms were still bearing the brunt of the pressure in February while large firms - many of them state-owned enterprises - stayed afloat, despite targeted policy measures to help struggling private firms refinance and increase capacity.

Some economists believe China's economic growth could even dip below 6 per cent in the first half - from 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter - before stabilising later in the year as a series of support measures in 2018 and 2019 begin to take effect.

"The cooling property sector, the end of the durable goods replacement cycle and the payback effect from the previous front-loading of exports have been and will remain headwinds," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, wrote in a note.